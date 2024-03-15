7 Different Mindfulness Practices To Help Combat Insomnia

According to Dr Ishan Shivanand, mental health researcher and the Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI) meditative program, here are 7 yogic techniques you can consider for your mental health.

1. Meditation: Non-pharmaceutical meditative interventions involve bringing your awareness to the present moment without judgment. Sit comfortably and focus on your breath, bodily sensations, or mantra - based on guidance from an experienced meditation expert. Acknowledge thoughts without engaging in them, and gently bring your attention back to the present moment.

2. Pranayama Breathwork: Pranayama techniques, like alternate-nostril breathing, as part of breathwork modalities can help calm the central nervous system and prepare the body for sleep. With rhythmic inhalation and exhalation processes, they allow a sensation of deepening and relaxation, improving mental wellbeing.

3. Visualization: Visualization involves mentally picturing experiences that promote relaxation and manifest goals. Engage your senses in the visualization, noticing the details of your goals and life that you aim to accomplish.

4. Gratitude Practice: Cultivating a sense of gratitude can help shift the mindset from worry and stress to appreciation and contentment. Reflect on experiences you're grateful for from your day, and express your gratitude to people you’re thankful for. Celebrate simple pleasures, moments of connection with loved ones, or anything that brings joy.