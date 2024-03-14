7 Most Common Kidney Diseases

1. Glomerulonephritis

This is a condition where damage to the glomeruli, the kidney's tiny filters, results in impaired blood filtration. If left untreated, it can progress to kidney failure over time.

2. Chronic Kidney Disease

This progressive condition is characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time. Common causes include diabetes, hypertension, and certain genetic disorders. Treatment focuses on controlling underlying conditions, lifestyle changes, and sometimes dialysis or kidney transplantation in severe cases.

3. Acute renal failure

This is a sudden and rapid loss of kidney function. It can be caused by various factors such as dehydration, severe infection, medication toxicity, or sudden loss of blood flow to the kidneys.

4. Pyelonephritis

Commonly known as a kidney infection, this is a bacterial infection that affects the kidneys. It typically arises from a urinary tract infection (UTI) that ascends to the kidneys.