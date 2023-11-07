7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Fish

1. Fish are a rich source of omega fatty acids, which are connected to a lower risk of heart disease. If consumed regularly omega-3 fatty acids help in preventing and reducing coronary heart disease. These fatty acids minimize coronary plaque, lower triglyceride levels, and also help reduce blood pressure.

2. Omega fatty acids contained in fish are important for maintaining brain health. People having low blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids are said to be connected to accelerated brain aging, including symptoms like memory loss and cognitive impairment. In addition, these low levels of omega fatty acids are also linked to brain shrinkage during aging.

3. Omega fatty acids in fish are also beneficial to mental health. Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to a reduction in symptoms of depression. These fatty acids are also associated with the increased effectiveness of some anti-depressant medications because they help your brain function more efficiently.

4. Fish is a somewhat surprising source of collagen. Collagen is a good source of amino acids, and fish-based collagen is said to have more health benefits than collagen from land animals. Fish-based collagen has higher antioxidant effects than collagen peptides derived from other protein foods. Most fish collagen is from the skin as well as small bones.

5. The lean fish get their spotlight for the health benefit of lowering the risk for metabolic syndrome. It is believed that lean fish consumption once a week or more significantly decreases the risk for metabolic syndrome, mainly for decreased triglycerides, and increased high-density lipoprotein (HDL)-cholesterol.

6. Fish also provides two essential bone-building nutrients needed for strong bones: vitamin D and calcium. Fish is one of the best dietary sources of vitamin D with fatty fish being the best sources. Fish with small bones like salmon and sardines also provide a source of calcium.

7. A key component of long-term success for weight loss and management is eating lean protein at meals. Most types of fish while being high in protein, are low in fat and calories. This makes fish an excellent component for healthy and filling meals promoting weight loss and maintenance.