Masor Tenga: Flavourful & Delicious Assamese Sour Fish Curry
We've fished out the best tangy curry recipe, period.
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
There's no better dish during a family get-together than Masor Tenga, a delectable sour fish curry from Assam. The curry is known for its riot of flavours. This recipe features Katla Fish, also known as Bahu in Assamese and Catla in Bengali. Follow this procedure to cook the spicy and tangy fish curry.
INGREDIENTS
Katla Fish
Salt
Turmeric Powder
Mustard Oil
Red Chillies
Spices (Cumin seeds, Black Mustard Seeds, Methi, Saunf, Kalonji )
Chopped Tomatoes
Ridge Gourd
Coriander
Chilli Powder
How to cook :
Step 1: Marinate the fish using salt and turmeric powder Fry the fish pieces in mustard oil Take them out when they turn brown
Step 2: Tempering Use red chillies for tempering Add spices, followed by chopped tomatoes and turmeric powder Give it a mix Add rich gourd Add a pinch of chilli powder for the colour Let it cook for 3 minutes Add water to make the curry runny
Next Add Slit chilli
Fish pieces
Coriander
Step 3: Let it boil for 2-3 minutes
Add lemon juice to make it tangy
Garnish it with coriander leaves
Serve this with hot steamed rice to enjoy a perfect weeknight meal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.