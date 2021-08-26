Masor Tenga: Flavourful & Delicious Assamese Sour Fish Curry

How to cook :

Step 1: Marinate the fish using salt and turmeric powder Fry the fish pieces in mustard oil Take them out when they turn brown

Step 2: Tempering Use red chillies for tempering Add spices, followed by chopped tomatoes and turmeric powder Give it a mix Add rich gourd Add a pinch of chilli powder for the colour Let it cook for 3 minutes Add water to make the curry runny

Next Add Slit chilli

Fish pieces

Coriander

Step 3: Let it boil for 2-3 minutes

Add lemon juice to make it tangy

Garnish it with coriander leaves