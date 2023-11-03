7 Health Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

1. Amla is packed with the benefits of vitamin C. Consuming raw or powdered amla powder with honey helps fight colds, coughs, and other seasonal ailments. This remedy strengthens the immune system and also helps to treat colds and seasonal flu.

2. Amla is a rich source of polyphenols which help support digestion and strengthen immune functioning. Amla helps build a defense against viruses and bacteria in the body. It also protects from oxidative stress. Amla rejuvenates tissues in the body and supports healthy metabolism.

3. Toxic blood negatively impacts skin and hair health while reducing energy levels in the body. Consuming amla increases blood count and hemoglobin levels in the body, facilitating the transfer of key nutrients to all the organs. Amla not only helps flush out toxins from the body but also supports healthy liver function. Eating amla boosts cardiovascular activity for a healthy heart.

4. Amla is high in fiber content and helps to regulate bowel movements and relieve digestive ailments like irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, and diarrhea. In addition, amla also stimulates gastric juices responsible for accelerating digestion, absorption, and assimilation of food and thus prevents acidity.

5. Amla contains vitamin C, tannins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids, all of which provide nourishing benefits to hair. Amla oil makes hair follicles strong and prevents the accumulation of dandruff. Thus, amla is beneficial in restoring the optimum pH balance of the scalp and stimulating hair growth. Massaging amla oil on the scalp prevents premature greying and retains natural hair colors.

6. Amla is good for the treatment and prevention of skin conditions such as acne and pigmentation. High amounts of collagen in amla help make skin appear firm, soft, and supple. Drinking amla juice on a regular basis prevents premature aging and adds an extra layer of skin brightness. Amla also helps lighten skin marks and make skin glow.

7. Carotene contained in amla helps improve vision. Eating amla helps reduce cataract problems and reduce intraocular pressure. It is recommended to eat raw amla as it helps reduce itching and redness caused by contaminants. It also protects against cell damage.