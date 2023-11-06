7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Garlic

1. Raw garlic has the potential to ward off cough and cold infections. It is said that eating two crushed garlic cloves on an empty stomach has the maximum benefit. For kids and babies, hanging garlic cloves in a thread around their necks helps relieve congestion symptoms.

2. Allicin, a compound found in garlic stops the oxidizing of LDL (bad cholesterol). This helps reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Regular consumption of garlic helps in reducing the incidence of blood clots and further prevents thromboembolism. Garlic also helps to lower blood pressure and hence proves to be good for patients with hypertension.

3. Garlic helps reduce the stickiness of the platelets in the blood. These platelets are responsible for the clotting of blood. Consuming garlic on a regular basis can help reduce the excessive clotting effect of platelets on the blood. Therefore, garlic is believed to prevent unnecessary blood clots inside arteries that reach up to the heart and cause a heart attack.

4. Consuming garlic helps to prevent or reduce the onset of osteoarthritis. Garlic contains a compound known as diallyl disulfide which helps maintain bone density and therefore potentially delays the onset of bone-related ailments like osteoarthritis.

5. Garlic is high in antioxidants and hence protects the body against lung, prostate, bladder, stomach, liver, and colon cancer. The antibacterial property of garlic prevents peptic ulcers as it eliminates the contagion from the gut.

6. Garlic helps prevent acne and lightens acne scars. Applying garlic juice can prove to be beneficial for cold sores, psoriasis, rashes, and blisters. It also protects against UV rays and therefore prevents ageing.

7. Garlic protects against free radicals and prevents damage to the DNA. Garlic is a rich source of mineral zinc which boosts immunity. Vitamin C contained in garlic helps fight off infections. It is also very beneficial against eye and ear infections because of its antimicrobial properties.

8. Including raw garlic in your diet helps improve digestive problems. It benefits the intestines and reduces inflammation. Eating raw garlic aids in clearing out intestinal worms. The good thing about eating garlic on an empty stomach is that it destroys the bad bacteria and protects the good bacteria in the gut.