7 Benefits Of Black Cumin Seed Oil

Black seed oil contains antioxidants and bioactive compounds. It benefits the skin and hair health. It helps to reduce inflammation and support weight loss. Black seed oil is an herbal ingredient which is derived from the plant Nigella sativa, which is native to Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Black seed oil known for its powerful medicinal properties, is a natural remedy that people use to treat a wide range of conditions like headaches, back pain, high blood pressure, infections, and inflammation.

Black cumin seeds are also known as kalonji. Kalonji seeds are a powerhouse of crude fibers, amino acids, iron, sodium, calcium, and potassium. Kalonji is also rich in vitamins that include – Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin B12, Niacin, and Vitamin C. Kalonji oil is much better than other oils as it contains essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Let's know the other benefits in detail.