10 Benefits Of Rose Water For Face, hair & Skin

Benefits Of Rose Water
(Image: iStock)
Rose water is one of those natural ingredients that always has your back when it comes to facial skincare. It is an age-old remedy for various skin concerns and has many health benefits. It is also easily accessible and even easier to incorporate into your beauty routine. Rose water is naturally derived from rose flower petals to be used for its cosmetic and health benefits. It is created by distilling plucked rose petals with steam. Rose water has a mild fragrance, and therefore it is often used in perfume making. Rose water has numerous benefits for the skin on your face too. The nutritional values of rose water make it anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-anxiety, and antioxidant, which provide several benefits for the face and skin. To this date, Rose Water equals a classic, unbeatable toner that sits on every skin type’s vanity.
Benefit 1: Soothes Irritation
One of the biggest rose water benefits for your face is that it helps soothe skin irritation. The anti-inflammatory properties of the rose water help to calm your skin down and prove to be a key ingredient in treating conditions like rosacea and eczema.
Benefit 2: A Natural Cleanser
Using rose water on your skin acts like a great face cleanser. It gently removes impurities and dirt, as well as excess oil that clings to your skin. Applying rose water also helps to keep the breakouts at bay and prevents issues like whiteheads or blackheads from cropping up.
Benefit 3: Replenishes Lost Oils
Rose water gently cleanses the skin without stripping it of its natural oils. One of the benefits of rose water for the skin is that it also replenishes oil levels and balances it out. Due to its hydrating properties, the skin automatically produces the right amount of oils, not too much and not too less, which helps balance out the sebum scales pretty well.
Benefit 4: Moisturizes The Skin
Rose water being an excellent hydrator, rose, also moisturizes the skin. A natural moisturizer for your face and lips too, rose water for skin nourishes the layers from within, keeping the face moisturized and healthy.
Benefit 5: Reduces Signs Of Aging
Applying rose water on the face helps to reduce the signs of aging. If dealing with fine lines and wrinkles, the antioxidants present in rose water can help to treat these major signs of skin aging by reducing cell damage.
Benefit 6: Decreases Puffiness & Dark Circles
If you are dealing with under-eye puffiness and panda eye dark circles, applying rose water to those areas can help moisturize it and therefore reduce the puffiness. The fact that rose water also contains vitamin C which also brightens the area and helps treat dark circles.
Benefit 7: Reduces Redness
Another benefit of rose water for the skin is that it aids in reducing redness and sensitivity. The antibacterial properties present in rose water help to soothe any sort of redness, including acne.
Benefit 8: Protects Your Skin
The antioxidants present in rose water help to protect your skin from free radical damage caused by environmental aggressors. This helps retain your skin’s health and stops other skin woes from occurring too.
Benefit 9: Treats Wounds
Rose water contains antiseptic properties that help to treat wounds and other infections. Rose water is known for its medicinal uses as it speeds up wound healing and also aids in treating other skin infections.
Benefit 10: Brightens The Skin
One of the most evident rose water benefits for the face is that it helps brighten the skin. Due to its skin-loving properties, it paves the way for healthier skin with a brighter and more radiant complexion. If you use a mist spray containing rose water, you’ll instantly see that glow.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)