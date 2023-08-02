6 Common Eye Diseases & Problems That Can Cause Blindness

Common Eye Diseases that can cause blindness
(Image: iStock)
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, blindness means loss of vision and it cannot be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. Generally, people think that blindness means complete darkness but you must know that in reality, there are varying levels and degrees of blindness. Partial blindness is the term used to describe a limitation to vision.
If a person scores 20/20 on a vision test, it means that you have perfect sight. As your sight decreases, the bottom number increases. For example, if your score is 20/200- it means that a person can see at 20 feet what a person with perfect sight sees at 200 feet.
Many people who are defined as blind are still able to see shapes, color and movement and people suffer varying degrees of visual impairment. Today, we will discuss about the diseases and problems that cause blindness.
Diabetic retinopathy is a disease that’s related to diabetes and is a common eye disease, a chronic disease that is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. and affects more than 30 million people of the U.S. population. There are different types of diabetes, but diabetes that affect the are related to digestive and Kidney Disorders pose a threat to eye health.Diabetes causes damage to a number of organs and the blood vessels of the retina are more susceptible to the ravages of diabetes.
Cataracts are another disease that causes damage to the eyes. It is a disease that is characterised by clouding over of the natural lens in the eye and doctors say that it’s a natural process and it happens to everyone eventually who live for long. The American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that by age 75, approximately half of all Americans have cataracts. They are the leading cause of blindness worldwide and can occur at any age, even at birth. More than 24 million Americans 40 and older have cataract in one or both eyes.
Any kind of trauma to the eye can also cause a loss of vision and these diseases include eye stroke, in which the retina or optic nerve experiences a loss of blood flow. It may cause temporary vision loss but delay in treatment may cause permanent damage. Severe trauma may also be sustained in a car accident, traumatic injury, or exposure to certain chemicals. Thus, if you notice any kind of changes in your vision, visit your doctor immediately.
Stroke also doubles the chances of blindness and decreased vision. The area of the brain that gets affected by the stroke may have an impact on a person’s visual field. But in some cases, vision problems caused due to a stroke may improve with early detection and treatment. As the severity of the stroke increases, the chances of permanent defects also increase.
Retinal Detachment can happen at any age but it commonly affects the people who are over the age of 40, have a family history of the condition, have myopia, or suffer from other eye disorders. Symptoms of retinal detachments include floaters, light flashes, or the appearance of a curtain in the line of sight. If you experience any of these symptom, meet a doctor urgently or it may lead to vision loss.
Conjunctivitis cases are around 3 million in number of we refer to the annual reports and it is one of most common conditions in the United States. It may be caused due to a virus, bacteria, or even an allergic reaction. If you experience any of these symptoms like itchiness, painful or burning sensation, or a discharge that causes the eyelids to stick in the morning, consult a doctor immediately.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)