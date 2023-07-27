Conjunctivitis: Symptoms, Causes, Types, Treatment & Precautions

Know everything about Conjunctivitis
(Image: iStock)
Conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink eye is caused when the transparent membrane surrounding the eyelids and eyeballs gets inflamed, the surrounding membrane is called the conjunctiva. The small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated giving that pinkish or reddish color to the eyes.
Conjunctivitis is most often caused by a viral infection but it can also be caused due to bacterial infection or an allergic reaction. The condition can be extremely irritating but it does not harm the vision of the person suffering. The treatments and home remedies can help ease the discomfort and prevent the spread since conjunctivitis is contagious. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, treatment, and precautions for conjunctivitis.
According to the doctors of the Mayo Clinic, here are the common signs and symptoms of Conjunctivitis (pink eye):
Redness in one or both eyes.
Itchiness in one or both eyes.
A gritty feeling in one or both eyes.
A discharge from the affected eye that becomes crusty during the night
The crusty texture may prevent you from opening your eyes.
Tears from the eyes
Sensitivity to light
According to Cleveland Clinic, the causes of conjunctivitis (pink eye) include:
Viruses.
Bacteria.
Allergies.
Chemical exposure in the eye.
A foreign object in the eye.
A blocked tear duct in newborns.
Most cases of pink eye are caused by adenovirus but other viruses can also cause conjunctivitis and they include herpes simplex virus and varicella-zoster virus.
Both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis may occur along with the symptoms of a cold or respiratory infection like a sore throat. Wearing dirty contact lenses can also cause bacterial conjunctivitis.
Both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are very contagious and they can spread through direct or indirect contact with the liquid that comes from the eye of the infected person.
If conjunctivitis is caused due to bacteria, your doctor will prescribe you antibiotics like eye drops, ointments, or pills.
Pink eye caused by a virus needs treatment only if it’s caused by herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, or a sexually transmitted infection. These serious infections will require antiviral medications else they can scar the eyes or result in vision loss.
Avoid touching your eyes with your hands.
Wash your hands regularly.
Change your face towel every day.
Avoid sharing your towels or washcloths.
Make sure to change your pillowcases and bedsheets regularly.
Avoid using old eye cosmetics and lenses.
Avoid sharing eye cosmetics or personal eye care items with others.
