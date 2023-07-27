Conjunctivitis: Symptoms, Causes, Types, Treatment & Precautions

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink eye is caused when the transparent membrane surrounding the eyelids and eyeballs gets inflamed, the surrounding membrane is called the conjunctiva. The small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated giving that pinkish or reddish color to the eyes.

Conjunctivitis is most often caused by a viral infection but it can also be caused due to bacterial infection or an allergic reaction. The condition can be extremely irritating but it does not harm the vision of the person suffering. The treatments and home remedies can help ease the discomfort and prevent the spread since conjunctivitis is contagious. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, treatment, and precautions for conjunctivitis.