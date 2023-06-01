5 Yoga Poses To Stimulate the Vagus Nerve

The Vagus nerve is a nerve in the body that passes through the belly, diaphragm, lungs, throat, inner ear, and facial muscles. Vagus nerves play an important role to manage the central nervous system since they act as messengers for the nervous system.

Today, we will help you know about the yoga poses that help stimulate the Vagus nerve and thus initiates a relaxation response. Initially, when you begin stimulating the Vagus nerve, you may feel sleepy but ultimately, the goal is to discover a relaxed yet awake state.