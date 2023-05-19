The Fear is Real: This Fun Video Uncovers Our Anxiety With Low Phone Battery
Image Courtesy: The Quint
In a recent vox pop conducted by the anchor of a popular show, people's reactions to the question "Kya aapke phone mei battery hai?" revealed a startling truth about the anxiety surrounding low battery levels. Our smartphones have become integral to our daily lives, from managing flight tickets to emails and cab bookings. The anchor rightly emphasizes that a good battery percentage is crucial to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout the day. OPPO - Counterpoint Research has found that low-battery anxiety is prevalent in India, triggering the fear of detachment from our phones, known as Nomophobia. Let's delve into the vox pop findings to understand the extent of this anxiety.
Participants were asked about their current battery percentages, and intriguing counter questions followed regarding charging habits, duration, and the sufficiency of the current charge for the day. This line of questioning shed light on how people manage their phone's battery life. Interestingly, a significant number of participants expressed worry about putting their phones on charge when the battery level reached a certain percentage. In fact, 92.5% people use power saving mode on their phone. This concern highlights the importance people place on having a charged phone at all times, indicating the extent of low-battery anxiety.
The vox pop also explored participants' charging habits and their feelings when they couldn't charge their phones as frequently. Many admitted to feeling anxious and restless when they couldn't adhere to their usual charging routines. Nearly 44-46% people in India charge their phones about 5 times a day.
This anxiety hints at the strong desire for a consistent and reliable power source to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.
Considering the impact of low-battery anxiety, the question arises: would people be willing to change their phones to address this issue? While individual opinions varied, the general consensus leaned towards the need for a phone with better battery backup. Participants expressed their desire for a device that can alleviate their anxiety by providing long-lasting battery performance.
