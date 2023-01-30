5 Yoga Poses for Navel Displacement

The navel is believed to be the center of the body as per Yoga and Ayurveda. Various yoga poses enhance, regulate, and activate the life force within us. There are several yoga poses that can help heal issues like navel displacement and any other problems related to the stomach. At times, these poses can even help with digestion problems and gut health. These poses are performed to regulate your pulse and center it.

Navel displacement is caused due to lifting of heavy objects which often results in slipping or jerking of the navel causing immense pain and other symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, nausea, etc. Thus here are a few yoga poses that can help with the common problem of navel displacement.