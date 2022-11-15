5 Yoga Poses for Healthier Kidneys

Kidneys are the bean-shaped organs positioned in the right and left quadrants of the lower abdomen and perform various important functions like eliminating toxins, maintaining fluid levels, acid-base balance, and regulating blood pressure. The kidneys also help maintain a state of internal balance and equilibrium in the cells and tissues of the body. These functions make it crucial to safeguard the kidneys to prevent kidney stones, chronic kidney failure, and other renal disorders.

Lifestyle changes, dietary habits, and fluid intake make a huge difference. But here are a few yoga poses that can be performed at home without any risk. They can help prevent kidney stones and maintain healthy kidneys.