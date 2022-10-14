5 Sugar-Free Diwali Desserts for Diabetic Patients

Try these easy and simple sugar-free sweets for diabetic patients.
(Image: iStock)
Diwali is one of the most fun festivals among so many festivals in the Hindu religion. Diwali, also known as Deepavali is one of the favorite festivals due to the fun children have bursting crackers, decorating their houses, and spending time with their families. Food is one major part of the Indian festival and Diwali parties are filled with yummy sweets and snacks.
People often gain weight after the Diwali festivities since they indulge so much in enjoying the food and sweets. There are various sweets prepared at home but diabetic patients often struggle to maintain their blood sugar levels. Thus we are here with 5 sugar-free dessert recipes that you can enjoy guilt-free.
Shrikhand is no longer out of reach for diabetics. Everyone can now enjoy the yummy mixed fruit Shrikhand with the benefits of fruits rich in fiber and nutrients with the royal taste of saffron.
You need to take a few drops of saffron and milk in a bowl and mix it until the saffron dissolves in it. Then take low-fat yogurt in a bowl, mix the saffron mixture with honey or sugar substitute and whisk them together to form a thick consistency. Now refrigerate the mixture for one or two hours.
You can cut a bowl of fruits like apples, pears, strawberries, and grapes and mix them together. You can cover the fruits with chilled Shrikhand and serve them immediately. Do not mix the fruits and Shrikhand from before.
Peda has been a constant on the Indian sweet menu for years and it is an essential part of the festivals when a Puja is performed. Laxmi Puja is performed on Diwali so it can be a great option for Puja offering and dessert for Diabetic patients.
You need to mix water and citric acid in a bowl and keep it aside. Then mix saffron and milk in a bowl and keep it aside. Then mix cornflour in low-fat milk and keep it aside too.
Now boil low-fat milk in a pan until it becomes half the original quantity. Then mix the saffron mixture and stir it for 5 to 10 minutes. Then add the cornflour and citric acid mixture and keep stirring the milk such that it doesn't burn or stick to the pan.
After you get a thick dough-like consistency, add cardamom powder and sugar substitute and roll it in equal parts and then flatten it to form pedas.
You can refrigerate them and then store them in an air-tight container.
This is one of the easiest and quick recipes to prepare for your Diwali Party. Paneer Kheer is a thick milk-based dessert that is too yum to be true. You just need to boil low-fat milk in a non-stick pan and then cool it down after it comes to a boil.
Then add cardamom powder, paneer, and sugar substitute and mix them well. You will have to refrigerate the mixture and serve it chill when the guests arrive.
Oats and dates kheer is also a healthy dessert for people who often have sweet cravings but want to keep it healthy. You can boil the milk for 4-5 minutes and then add oats and dates to the warm milk. Mix it well, you will not have to add sugar because the dates add sweetness and balance the entire dessert.
This is also among the healthy and sweet desserts that can be extremely satisfying for your sweet tooth. Grate a bottle gourd and keep it aside. Then boil milk in a non-stick pan and bring it to boil for 4-5 minutes.
Then add the grated bottle gourd, cardamom powder, and sugar substitute to the mixture. Stir it well until the mixture becomes thick and then serve it hot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)