5 DIY Hair Mask To Prevent Hair Loss

It's a good idea to use a DIY hair mask at home for hair loss.
Hair fall is quite a common concern among people, especially people with long hair, in between changing weather. People who travel a lot, go for swims often, or have changed locations due to work or college suffer from hair fall more frequently.
Hair fall is the main concern of people, and issues like dandruff, frizzy hair, and thinning hair often come secondary. If you replace your shampoo and conditioner and it did not help, it might be harming you from within. The chemicals present in the shampoos and conditioners may be the reason for your hair fall. But we are here with a solution. Try making these DIY hair mask recipes, which are devoid of any chemicals and have no side effects.
Olive oil is known to be rich in antioxidants and essential fats. Eggs are a rich source of protein. These nutrients can do so much for your hair, especially nourishing them from within. They will not only promote soft, shiny hair but also help them in growing.
You will have to mix 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon of olive oil to form a smooth paste. Apply it evenly to your hair and scalp for 30 minutes and then wash it off. Then shampoo and condition your hair as usual. You can apply this mask once a week.
Coconut oil has always been known for improving hair quality and length. It is considered one of the best ingredients to maintain healthy, strong, and shiny hair. Avocado contains healthy fats that also condition the hair naturally. Rosemary oil has become popular for hair regrowth and also prevents hair loss.
You can mix the pulp of half avocado with 1 teaspoon of cold pressed organic coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel, and 10-12 drops of rosemary essential oil. Mix these ingredients and apply the mixture to your hair; leave it for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with a shampoo. Apply this mask once a week before shampooing your hair.
Onions contain sulphur that helps promote collagen production, and honey is always been a great natural moisturiser for the skin and hair. You can mix the juice of an onion with a tablespoon of honey to make a DIY hair mask. This hair mask will do wonders, providing you with thick and luscious hair. Make sure to use organic honey. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and apply them to your hair and scalp. Let it dry for 30 minutes before you wash it off with a shampoo. You can use this hair mask twice a week.
Castor oil can be used along with olive oil for a hair growth mask that helps in hair regrowth. It is always better to use castor oil with another base oil; in this case, we will be using olive oil as the base oil. This is because castor oil is quite thick and it makes it difficult to rinse it off.
Honey is used in the mask due to the rich antioxidants that moisturise and nourish the hair from within. You will have to mix 1 tablespoon of castor oil, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and 1 tablespoon of honey to form the hair mask. Apply it to the hair and scalp. Wash it off after 30 minutes.
Amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry, is said to be beneficial if consumed directly or used in hair masks. It has been a great ingredient in shampoos and hair essentials that are available in the market.
Amla increases blood circulation in the scalp and helps fight irritation and infections, thus stimulating the growth of hair follicles. Aloe vera helps repair dead follicles and stimulate hair growth. You will need half a cup of amla powder, 2 tablespoons of aloe vera, 1 tablespoon of virgin coconut oil, and 10-12 drops of rosemary oil. Coconut oil is used for extra moisturisation and rosemary oil is used for hair regrowth.
Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply it to the hair. Keep the mask on the hair for 30 minutes and then wash it off. Use this hair mask once a week for the most effective results.
