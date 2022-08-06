Tips To Prevent Dandruff and Scalp Infections in Monsoon
Know a few home remedies that will help keep infections and dandruff at bay during monsoons.
Monsoons are difficult when it comes to maintaining the hair and skin we wish we had all year round. The humidity and rainy days do not only harm the skin but also take a toll on our hair and scalp. They become more prone to infections and dandruff.
The situation becomes worse with sweat since it attracts dust particles and other polluted elements. That is why it becomes necessary to take extra care of your hair and scalp during the monsoon season.
Frizz, dandruff, and dull hair are some of the things you have to deal with. The oily sebum produced by the sebaceous glands accumulates easily on the scalp in humid climatic conditions, especially if not kept clean.
We are here to help you manage such problems. we have listed a few tips that can help manage hair and scalp problems that get aggravated during the rains.
Haircare Mistakes One Must Avoid
Keep Your Hair Dry
Do you remember how your mother would immediately get you in the shower to wash your hair or ask you to dry them immediately? It was not only to prevent you from catching a cold but she knew that the rainwater is acidic and dirty in nature.
Yes! You heard it right, it was not as clean as you thought it to be. This disrupts your scalp’s pH levels and is extremely harmful to your hair strands. That is why if you ever get home wet, wash your hair or use a microfiber towel to dry it. These towels absorb water rapidly and prevent unmanageable frizzy hair.
DIY Masks for Dandruff
If you suffer from frequent episodes of dandruff during the monsoon season, we have a trick or let's say a DIY hair mask that will work like magic. You don’t need to buy any new products. The natural ingredients in your kitchen are enough.
Dandruff is a common fungal infection during the monsoon season and you just need ingredients like coconut oil and neem with anti-bacterial properties. Neem is rich in antimicrobial, anti-fungal, antiseptic, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, which hinders the growth of the dandruff-causing fungus and keeps your scalp and hair healthy.
You just need to grind a handful of neem leaves and mix it with coconut oil to form a thick paste. Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off.
DIY Masks for Itchy Scalp
Now since we have solved the problem of common fungal infection – dandruff, we are here to solve the problem of itchy scalp that is quite common during the monsoon.
We all know the benefits of aloe vera for skin but it works great for your scalp too. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce scalp irritation, keep it moisturised and prevent inflammation. It is also rich in C, E, B-12, and folic acid, which keeps the scalp and hair nourished and reduces the chances of monsoon hair problems.
You just have to mix the ingredients- 3–4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, 6–8 tbsp of coconut oil, and 1–2 tbsp of honey. Then apply the mixture to wet hair and scalp and comb the mixture through the hair so that every part is evenly covered. Wrap the hair in an old, warm towel. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off.
Avoid Toxic Chemicals
When it comes to choosing your shampoos and conditioners, choose the ones with non-toxic and natural ingredients. These ingredients protect your scalp and hair. Hair tends to be at its weakest during this time of the year, and harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens further aggravate the existing problems.
Hence, choose natural products or organic products to avoid chemically prepared ingredients.
Consume a Healthy Diet
There's no doubt that diet plays an important role in maintaining those shiny, long hair. No products can do the magic from the outside if your hair is not healthy from within.
What you consume has an effect on your skin and hair. If you want to reduce your chances of monsoon hair problems, make sure you include protein-rich foods in your diet. This includes eggs, walnuts, dairy, and green vegetables.
