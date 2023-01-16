10 Healthy Breakfast Ideas to Start Your Day

A healthy breakfast is the best way to start your day.
(Photo: iStock)
Who doesn't like being energetic all day and completing all the tasks on their to-so-list? But how do all these people get that energy and motivation to carry on with their schedule through the day? It is breakfast- the first meal of the day. It is considered an important meal of the day thus making it important for us to choose healthy options.
Breakfast sets the tone of the day and also blood sugar levels and hormones for the entire day. Thus, it is important that we fill breakfast with healthy and required nutrients. You must choose options that are high in fats and protein to increase your satiety levels.
Let's have a look at the top 10 options for a healthy breakfast to kick start the day with all the right nutrients and energy.
1. Eggs: Eggs are one of the easiest and most inexpensive breakfast options. Eggs are low in calories and high in protein supporting muscle synthesis. Eggs also contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that protect the eyes against cataracts and macular degeneration. They keep you full for a longer time and do not disrupt cholesterol levels in spite of being high in cholesterol.
2. Greek Yogurt is yogurt that is prepared after straining the whey and other liquids from the milk. It is richer in protein as compared to normal yogurt. It is a quick option for breakfast and contains calcium, vitamin B12, zinc, potassium, and phosphorus. 1 cup of yogurt contains 25 grams of protein and 149 calories.
3. Coffee is high in caffeine, a molecule that promotes alertness, improves mood, and increases physical and mental performance. It is also a great pre-workout option for athletes. It is also rich in chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and diterpenes, compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Coffee also reduces the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, liver disease, Parkinson’s, and certain types of cancer.
4. Oatmeal is a great option for breakfast since it is rich in beta-glucan fiber a type of soluble fiber that keeps you full for a longer time, prevents stomach emptying, manages cholesterol levels, and promotes the release of peptide YY, a hormone that prevents overeating. It is also rich in iron, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium
5. Chia seeds are rich in the goodness of fiber. According to Healthline, 28 grams of chia seeds contain 10g of fiber. It is rich in soluble fiber, a kind of fiber that keeps you full for a longer time since it absorbs water as it moves down your digestive tract. It also helps keep the blood sugar levels in control besides supporting better heart health.
6. Nuts are high in magnesium, potassium, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. They also contain antioxidants and are the best sources of selenium. Though they are high in calories but the body does not absorb all of its fat. Nuts are also in protein, fat, and fiber that may aid weight management. Walnuts and peanuts promote better heart and brain health as well.
7. Green Tea can be a soothing drink option to start your day. It also contains caffeine, responsible for promoting alertness and good mood but one serving of green tea contains 70mg of caffeine which is less than one serving of coffee. It also contains L-theanine that prevent caffeine jitters and helps manage anxiety.
8. Berries like raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc are delicious tiny fruits that are full of antioxidants and fiber but low in calories. Antioxidant called anthocyanins are responsible for the red, blue, and purple color of the berries and they also reduce inflammation, the risk of certain cancers, and heart diseases.
9. Fruits are a great option for a quick and healthy breakfast for people who live alone or have to cook on their own. Fruits are low in carbs and full of simple sugars and good fiber. Fruits slow down the body's ability to absorb sugar thus keeping steady energy levels. Fruits like oranges, guava, kiwi, papaya, and lychee are rich in vitamin C, minerals, potassium, anthocyanins, and other nutrients that promote good skin health, better aging, good gut health, and better mental health.
10. Protein Shakes can be a great start to the day for people who work out in the morning. Protein is important for various bodily functions like enzymatic reactions, maintaining and building muscle mass, and supporting healthy skin and hair. Protein prevents overeating since it takes time to digest and keeps you full for a long time. Pos- workout meals should be high in protein but heavy meals are difficult to eat thus protein shakes are to the rescue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)