Explained: Why Has TikTok Ban in Nepal Sparked a Debate on Freedom of Speech?

Usage of TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, spiked in Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching about 2.2 million active users in the region.

A 2022 survey conducted by Sharecast Initiative, a not-for-profit distributing company that focuses on audience data and digital media platforms, showed that 56 percent of the surveyed Nepalese people who were on the internet said that they used TikTok.

Speaking to The Quint, Sharecast Initative CEO Madhu Acharya explained the reason behind Tiktok's meteoric rise in Nepal.