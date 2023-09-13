MTV VMAs 2023 Winners List: Taylor Swift Bags Awards in Four Major Categories

Video of the Year

Doja Cat - 'Attention'

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - 'Unholy'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (Winner)

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice (Winner)

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Direction

Doja Cat - 'Attention' (dir Tanu Muño)

Drake - 'Falling Back' (dir Director X)

Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out' (dir Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar)

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her' (dir Colin Tilley)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy (dir Floria Sigismondi)

SZA - 'Kill Bill' (dir Christian Breslauer)

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (dir Taylor Swift) (Winner)

Best Collaboration

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)

Post Malone and Doja Cat - 'I Like You' (A Happier Song)

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'

Karol G and Shakira - 'TQG' (Winner)

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - 'Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema and Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'

DJ Khaled Featuring Drake and Lil Baby - 'Staying Alive'

Glorilla and Cardi B - 'Tomorrow 2'

Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock'

Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX - 'Kant Nobody'

Metro Boomin Featuring Future - 'Superhero (Heroes and Villains)'

Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl' (Winner)

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - 'Rush'

Burna Boy - 'It’s Plenty'

Davido ft Musa Keys - 'Unavailable'

Fireboy DML and Asake - 'Bandana'

Libianca - 'People'

Rema and Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down' (Winner)

Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - '2 Sugar'

Best Latin

Anitta - 'Funk Rave' (Winner)

Bad Bunny - 'Where She Goes'

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - 'Ella Baila Sola'

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny - 'Un X100to'

Karol G and Shakira - 'TQG'

Rosalía - 'Despechá'

Shakira - 'Acróstico'

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - 'Stay'

Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - 'How Does It Feel'

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - 'Creepin’ (Remix)'

SZA - 'Shirt' (Winner)

Toosii - 'Favorite Song'

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj - 'Love in the Way'

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

Rema and Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - 'Unholy'

Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (Winner)

Best K-Pop

Aespa - 'Girls'

Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'

Fiffty Fifty - 'Cupid'

Seventeen - 'Super'

Stray Kids - 'S-Class' (Winner)

Tomorrow X Together - 'Sugar Rush Ride'

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - 'Swine'

Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'

Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed'

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

P!nk - 'Trustfall'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (Winner)

Video for Good

Alicia Keys - 'If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)'

Bad Bunny - 'El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente'

Demi Lovato - 'Swine'

Dove Cameron - 'Breakfast' (Winner)

Imagine Dragons - 'Crushed'

Maluma - 'La Reina'

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - 'Booty'

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - 'Until I Found You'

October 2022: Jvke - 'Golden Hour'

November 2022: Flo Milli - 'Conceited'

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - 'Colorado'

January 2023: Sam Ryder - 'All the Way Over'

February 2023: Armani White - 'Goated'

March 2023: Fletcher - 'Becky’s So Hot'

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride (Winner)

May 2023: Ice Spice – 'Princess Diana'

June 2023: Flo – 'Losing You'

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - 'That Part'