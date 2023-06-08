Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Reports of Him 'Being Touchy' With Taylor Swift

Diljit Dosanjh slams reports of him being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Diljit Dosanjh recently reacted to a report claiming that he "got touchy" with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. The actor-singer took to Twitter to slam the news report and jokingly tweeted, "There is something called privacy".
However, the tweet has now been deleted from Diljit's Twitter handle.
The tweet about Diljit's outing with Taylor was first made by a Canadian news outlet based in British Columbia. The publication tweeted on Wednesday, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."
In response to the report, Diljit tweeted, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy too)".
Here, have a look at his now-deleted tweet:
Earlier, several netizens hilariously reacted to the news of Diljit and the 'Blank Space' singer dining together and getting cosy during their alleged outing.
One of the users wrote, "This is wild if it's true (laughing emojis)… lol no... can't process this..."
Here are some other reactions:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Chamkila co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will premiere on Netflix in 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)