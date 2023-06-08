Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Reports of Him 'Being Touchy' With Taylor Swift

The tweet about Diljit's outing with Taylor was first made by a Canadian news outlet based in British Columbia. The publication tweeted on Wednesday, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."

In response to the report, Diljit tweeted, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy too)".

Here, have a look at his now-deleted tweet: