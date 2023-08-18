Arijit Singh Becomes Third Most Followed Artist on Spotify; Beats Taylor Swift

Arijit has also outperformed other Spotify regulars such as Drake, The Weekend, Rihanna, and Adele.

Arijit's latest track is for Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic song 'Chaleya', from the actor's upcoming film Jawan. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Kumaar.

Prior to that, Arijit also sang Jasleen Royal's independent single 'Heeriye'. The music video for the romantic track featured Jasleen and Dulquer Salmaan.

He also sang some of the hit songs in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 'Tum Kya Mile' is one of them.