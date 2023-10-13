Critics Review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Is a 'Complete Celebration'

Taylor Swift scripted history with 'Eras Tour' - an ongoing concert tour being performed across five continents. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker has included more than 40 songs spanning the first 17 years of her career.

Songs from Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, Taylor Swift and finally, Midnights all feature in her tour. However, not chronologically.

The pop sensation has now premiered the concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And here's what the critics have to say.