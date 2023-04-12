Highest Single-Day Spike in 233 Days: Why Is India Witnessing COVID-19 Surge?

India recorded the highest single-day spike in cases for the first time in 233 days, as it added 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 12 April. With this, the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, as per health ministry data.

The last time India recorded a highest single-day jump was on 1 September 2022, when it recorded 7,946 cases. By 1 January, India was recording less than 300 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus.