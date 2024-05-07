Sexual Harassment Complaint, Gag Order: Why is Bengal Guv in the Eye of a Storm?

"Dear members of the Raj Bhavan staff. I welcome all generous allegations and the frequent innuendos passed on me by a political force. I understand there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear. None of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from a determined effort to expose corruption and curb violence. Character assassination is the last resort of a failing malevolence. Those who engineer these filthy narratives have totally moribund character…,” the Governor said in his message in English.

He also issued an order on 2 May banning the entry of the police and Minister of State for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya, into Raj Bhavan. The statement said that Bhattacharya’s entry into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore is banned for “defamation and anti-constitutional media statements”.

Bhattacharya, in response to the order barring her entry to the Governor’s House premises, said, “There is no point in scaring me. No one can stop my entry into Raj Bhavan.”

On 2 May, the Governor then flew to Kochi, according to Raj Bhavan sources. Later, at a function in Kochi on Sunday, 5 May, the Governor said that there has been an attempt to "pull" him down from his post.