Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised in Kolkata After Complaining of Chest Pain

Mithun Chakraborty recently received the prestigious Padma Bhushan.
Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised in Kolkata after he reportedly complained of chest pain on Saturday, 10 February.

According to a report by PTI, Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital at around 10.30 am after reporting uneasiness. He is currently undergoing treatment; however, the actor's health condition still remains a matter of concern.

A hospital spokesperson told PTI, "Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later."

"The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist," a doctor at the hospital told the news agency.

Chakraborty's family is yet to issue a formal statement on the same.

The actor was last seen judging Dance Bangla Dance. Chakraborty also received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in January this year.

