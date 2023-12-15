'Want To End Life': UP Judge Writes to CJI On Sexual Harassment By Senior

(Trigger Warning: Discussions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A woman judge from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking permission to 'end her life', stating she had no hope of a 'fair inquiry' over alleged sexual harassment by her senior. The allegation reportedly pertains to her previous posting six months ago.

In an two-page letter released on Thursday, 14 December, and accessed by The Quint, the civil judge said that she is writing to her “eldermost guardian” in “extreme pain and despair”.