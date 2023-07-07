Brij Bhushan Sharan Summoned by Delhi Court in Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and current BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court following the FIR filed against him by six wrestlers on charges of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed at the Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Brij Bhushan.

Former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Both have been summoned for the next hearing, scheduled for 18 July, 2:30pm IST