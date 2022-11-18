The Name's Ananda Bose But He's Not Bengali: Meet West Bengal's New Governor

Bose has never been a very politically inclined personality to begin with. His interest lay more in developmental and administrative matters. But he has always been one of the key persons that the BJP central leadership turns to for independent feedback.

He had formally joined the BJP in 2019. But he has worked with the state and central governments in different positions throughout his career.

According to sources, he was asked by the labour ministry to prepare an action plan for the welfare of migrant workers during the lockdown.

Sources have said that he has the ear of the central BJP leadership. So when he gives feedback about the state, the BJP high command is bound to take note.