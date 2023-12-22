The Jolly Joseph Case: True Story Behind Koodathayi's Horrific Cyanide Killings

Netflix's latest crime docuseries, Curry and Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case, is currently making waves on OTT.

Directed by Christo Tomy and produced by India Today Originals, the series revisits the horrific cyanide killings in Kerela's Koodathayi, wherein a professor reportedly poisoned six of her family members, including a two-year-old daughter. The case shook the whole nation, because the victims were no strangers but her own kin and kith.

Who is Jolly Joseph? And what is the Koodathayi cyanide case all about? Here's all you need to know: