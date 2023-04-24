Shakereh Khaleeli Murder: True Story Behind New Series 'Dancing on the Grave'

Another true-crime docuseries is making waves on OTT.

Called Dancing on the Grave, the show revisits the high-profile missing-and-murder case of Shakereh Khaleeli in the early nineties. Written and directed by Patrick Graham, who has previously helmed Netflix's Ghoul and Betaal, the latest crime docuseries is produced by India Today Originals.

So, who was Shakereh Khaleeli? What were the hurdles in solving the case? And why did the case make headlines? We explore.