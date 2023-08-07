The Hunt For Veerappan: True Story Behind Docuseries on India's Most Wanted Man

The newest addition to Netflix's true-crime docuseries is debutant director Selvamani Selvaraj's The Hunt For Veerappan. The four-part series sheds light on the life and death of forest brigand Veerappan, who was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) in 2004 in one of India's most expensive manhunts till date.

The documentary walks us through the notorious crimes committed by Veerappan, a former poacher who soon became the country's most wanted man.

But who was Veerappan really? And what was his story? We explain.