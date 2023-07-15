SAG-AFTRA Strike: Here's Why Hollywood Actors Have Walked Off the Sets

For the first time in 60 years, Hollywood is facing an industry-wide shutdown.

After four weeks of failed negotiations with the studios, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which represents more than 1,50,000 film and television actors, announced on 13 July, that it would go on strike, joining the screenwriters on the picket lines who walked out in May.

But why are Hollywood's actors and writers striking? What was the union's deal with the studios about? And how will it impact your favourite shows and films? We explain: