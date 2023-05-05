Why Are Hollywood Writers on a Strike? How Will It Impact Your Favourite Shows?

For the first time in 15 years, Hollywood's writers have gone on a strike again.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced on Monday, 1 May, that 11,500 members of its union would stop working as of Tuesday afternoon (2 May) following the breakdown of their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

So, why are the writers protesting? What does this mean for TV and OTT platforms? And what impact will it have on the viewers? Here's a breakdown: