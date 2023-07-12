Emmy Nominations Full List: HBO's 'Succession' Leads With 27 Nods

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards (television’s top honour) were announced on Wednesday, 12 July.

HBO's Succession has led the list of nominees with 27 nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24, The White Lotus with 23, and Ted Lasso with 21 nods.

This year, the Television Academy has given multiple nominations for sombre shows like Succession, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Beef.

Here's the full list of nominees: