Emmy Nominations Full List: HBO's 'Succession' Leads With 27 Nods

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards (television’s top honour) were announced on Wednesday, 12 July.
HBO's Succession has led the list of nominees with 27 nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24, The White Lotus with 23, and Ted Lasso with 21 nods.
This year, the Television Academy has given multiple nominations for sombre shows like Succession, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Beef.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Succession (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (HBO)
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (HBO)
Theo James, The White Lotus (HBO)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Alan Ruck, Succession (HBO)
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (HBO)
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (HBO)
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
J Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Hulu)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix)
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy (Showtime)
Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Emily Blunt, The English (Prime Video)
Lizzie Caplan, Fleischman is in Trouble (FX)
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy (Showtime)
Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things (FX)
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)
Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Joseph Lee, Beef (Netflix)
Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Young Mazino, Beef (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death (HBO Max)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
Outstanding TV Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
100 Foot Wave (HBO)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)
The US and the Holocaust (PBS)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO)
Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 20th Television Animation
Entergalactic (Netflix)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox)
The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will be held on 18 September.
