Ukrainian Forces Asked To Retreat From Key Luhansk City Severodonetsk

Amidst war with Russia, Ukrainian forces in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk have been told to withdraw from their posts, a Ukraine government official said on Friday, 24 June.

“Ukrainian armed forces will have to retreat from Severodonetsk. They have received an order to do so,” Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai has been quoted as saying. "Remaining in positions that have been relentlessly shelled for months just doesn't make sense," he stated, according to the BBC.