Religious Personal Laws Are Patriarchal, But Is UCC the Way to Women's Rights?

Proponents of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), in the wake of the Law Commission's call for views, cite in chorus that they favour it because it would be the means to guarantee equal rights for women in family law. But it is not that simple and straightforward.

In a civilised society, women should have equal rights in marriage and divorce, maintenance and custody, and of course inheritance.

The advocates see UCC as the only means to guarantee this, as there can be little debate over how discriminatory, patriarchal, and misogynistic India's religious personal laws are towards women.

Why then are some feminist activists strongly opposing the UCC?

Who decides what is progressive?

What is the way forward?

The Quint spoke to experts who break it down.