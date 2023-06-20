Counterview: Law Commission’s Notice On UCC is Rooted in Diversity And Democracy

The Constitution fortunately does not abandon hope and in between the two fundamental rights, the provision to develop a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as enlisted in Article 44 finds a place in the chapter on Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) in the form of a formula to solve this constitutional tension. Unfortunately, this provision is still waiting for its Prana Pratishtha (consecration).

Article 44 states: "The State shall endeavour to secure the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India." The Judiciary has also taken cognisance of the importance this provision carries continually.

In Shah Bano case (1985), regarding the rights of Muslim women in divorce to claim maintenance, the Supreme Court observed that “The Parliament should outline the contours of a common civil code as it is an instrument that facilitates national harmony and equality before law.” In ABC vs State of Delhi (2015), the Supreme Court had observed that the Uniform Civil Code “remains an unaddressed constitutional expectation."

Several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) are also currently pending before the Supreme Court of India, seeking regulation of laws related to divorce, guardianship, and succession.