Explained: Who Was Queen Cleopatra? Why Is the Netflix Docuseries Controversial?

Netflix's newly released docudrama Queen Cleopatra has been stirring up controversy since the release of its trailer in April.

Narrated and produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, the historical docudrama chronicles the life of ancient Egypt's most famous historical figure, Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator.

However, the show's portrayal of the Egyptian queen as a black woman has triggered boycott calls against Netflix, an online petition against the show, and even a legal complaint.

So, what exactly is the controversy about? Which race did Cleopatra belong to? Why is Egypt trying to ban the docudrama? We explain.