Ali Wong's Netflix Show 'Beef' Shows That Sometimes Anger Is So Funny It Hurts

From the get-go, the plot seems to contextualise both the characters – their self-destructive nihilism complement each other in a way that repels them in two opposite directions. And although there is blatant class division, it only manages to draw attention to the glaring similarities they have given their personalities.

Amy is a business owner trying to sell her business to spend more time with her daughter, and Danny is struggling to set up a successful business. She is also married to a man who doesn’t understand her motivations as he was brought up rich, unlike her. In Danny’s case, he only has his brother to fall back on. Both are seemingly on different tangents – Amy has the suburban dream while the other doesn’t – but both are markedly unhappy.