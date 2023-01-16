Nepal Flight Crash: How Does an Aircraft's Black Box Work?

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead in the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash in Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January. While the cause for the crash is yet to be determined, what will be instrumental in narrowing this down is the black box on board the 72-seater ATR aircraft.

The black box, an on-board data recorder, is instrumental in identifying the reason behind the aircraft crash, and what could have potentially led to it.

What does a black box contain? What information can it provide investigators? How is it designed to survive a crash that can destroy an aircraft? Keep reading.