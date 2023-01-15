Photos: Nepal Plane With 72 On Board, Including 5 Indians, Crashes in Pokhara

Rescuers recover dead bodies of passengers from the aircraft crash.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
An ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January. Rescuers have recovered at least 32 bodies from site of the crash.
There were five Indian passengers onboard the 72-seater aircraft which took off from Kathmandu International Airport. Among the passengers were also three infants, three children, and 62 adults.
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, 15 January.
The aircraft fell into a gorge, just kilometres away from the Pokhara International Airport.
Rescue operation underway after a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed into a gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport, Sunday, 15 January.
The five Indian passengers have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official told news agency PTI.
There were ten foreigners on board the aircraft. Some of the passengers have been hospitalised, the airlines said. The condition of the Indian passengers is not known yet.
Fire services trying to douse fire in the crashed aircraft.
The airport has been closed and rescue operations are on.
