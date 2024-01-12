Here's Why Netflix Removed Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' Days After Its Release

Nayanthara's Tamil film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, has been embroiled in controversy ever since it premiered on Netflix on 29 December. The film received huge backlash from several right-wing groups and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), claiming that it "hurts" the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, especially Brahmins.

On 10 January, the makers of Annapoorani issued a formal apology to VHP and withdrew their film from the OTT platform in response to an FIR lodged by the Hindu IT cell's founder, Rakesh Solanki, on 6 January.

Here's all you need to know about the controversy: