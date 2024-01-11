Nayanthara's Annapoorani Pulled From Netflix Amid Outrage, Studio Issues Apology

The complaint was filed in Mumbai on Saturday, 6 January, by Rakesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT Cell, who alleged that several scenes in the film 'offend Hindu sentiments' and promote 'love Jihad'.

The film has also been embroiled in controversy due to an alleged scene that interpreted Hindu deity Lord Rama as a meat eater.

In its apology letter, Zee Studious wrote, "We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities."