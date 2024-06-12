Coalition Govt, Stronger Opposition: What It Means for PM Modi's Foreign Policy

While the new government has just assumed charge, the jury is still out on whether the BJP's coalition partners will influence the government's foreign policy goals – and if so, to what extent.

The argument put forth is that a coalition government may not be able to pursue foreign policy goals in a united fashion, as was the case in the last 10 years when the Modi government enjoyed an absolute majority of its own. This is because coalition partners may have vested interests and policy differences with the BJP.

The counter argument, however, is that foreign policy does not weigh too heavily in the priorities of different parties. The BJP's coalition partners – all of which are regional parties – are likely to be far more interested in regional issues rather than foreign policy formulation.

"There won't be any major change in India's foreign policy," Himanshu Roy, professor of political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Quint.

"Of course, in the Cabinet there are many alliance partners and they will certainly be briefed in this regard. But as far as foreign policy priorities are concerned, I do not see a major deviation taking place from Modi 2.0," he said.