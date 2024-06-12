Coalition Govt, Stronger Opposition: What It Means for PM Modi's Foreign Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the US Congress during a state visit to Washington DC in June 2023.
"Business as usual" seems to be the mantra of the new Narendra Modi government in terms of foreign policy, with seasoned diplomat S Jaishankar retaining the key 'Raisina Hills portfolio' of external affairs.
Over the last 10 years, India has seen a change of posture in terms of several foreign policy facets – from dealing with Pakistan and cross-border terrorism to the tug-of-war with China over sovereign territory in the Karakoram Range. Or even the country's efforts in showing an affront in the face of financial sanctions: for instance by continuing trade with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
Which side of the argument carries greater weight? We decode with the help of experts. But first, a look at PM Modi's upcoming foreign visits.
Close on the heels of the swearing-in ceremony held on Sunday, 9 June, PM Modi is scheduled to fly out for the G7 Summit to be held in Puglia, Italy from 13-15 June. The invitation for the same had been extended to India by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in April this year.
Apart from that, the Global Peace Summit is due to be held in Switzerland from 15-16 June during which security issues connected with the Russia-Ukraine war are scheduled to be taken up. While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it had received an invitation from the host country, it is yet to decide whether it will participate.
A Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is also scheduled to be held next month in Kazakhstan, where Modi will likely meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese premier Xi Jinping.
While the new government has just assumed charge, the jury is still out on whether the BJP's coalition partners will influence the government's foreign policy goals – and if so, to what extent.
The argument put forth is that a coalition government may not be able to pursue foreign policy goals in a united fashion, as was the case in the last 10 years when the Modi government enjoyed an absolute majority of its own. This is because coalition partners may have vested interests and policy differences with the BJP.
The counter argument, however, is that foreign policy does not weigh too heavily in the priorities of different parties. The BJP's coalition partners – all of which are regional parties – are likely to be far more interested in regional issues rather than foreign policy formulation.
"There won't be any major change in India's foreign policy," Himanshu Roy, professor of political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Quint.
"Of course, in the Cabinet there are many alliance partners and they will certainly be briefed in this regard. But as far as foreign policy priorities are concerned, I do not see a major deviation taking place from Modi 2.0," he said.
"Till the time the Central government keeps doling out funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar under different schemes, there won't be a problem in the coalition," Roy said, adding, "More money could be allotted under planned schemes to keep these alliance partners happy."
Hence, domestic politics – rather than foreign policy – is likely to be co-steered by alliance partners like the JD(U) and the TDP.
Others, however, say that while the Modi government won't consult coalition partners heavily regarding foreign policy, some amount of "nuance" might be in order.
Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington DC, told The Quint:
Another factor that may influence India's foreign policy formulation is a relatively stronger Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.
"Considering that there is a stronger Opposition this time, some kind of minor adjustments in the government's foreign policy, reconciliation, and debates may take place," Roy said.
Traditionally, foreign policy issues have rarely been debated in Parliament – except during wartime. Even when they were debated, an iota of time was dedicated to the discussion as domestic issues greatly outnumbered and outranked foreign policy matters.
However, this pattern started to change following the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in 2020. The Congress in particular grew animated following the clashes and accused the Modi government of giving a "clean chit" to Beijing. The party's consistent demands to debate the issue in Parliament were also repeatedly turned down.
However, with the backing of 99 MPs, the Congress is likely to rake up the China issue once more. If the INDIA bloc – comprising 44 percent of Lok Sabha – follows suit, the government will find it much harder to ignore the demand for debate.
In its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had said that it would work towards restoring the status quo ante along the border with China and making areas patrolled by both armies in the past accessible to Indian soldiers once again, if they come to power.
Barring China and a few other issues, there is broadly bipartisan consensus between the Centre and the Opposition over key foreign policy approaches, such as the response to Pakistan, the 'Act East' policy or 'Neighbourhood First' – which received a further boost after the leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Nepal attended the swearing-in ceremony of the third Modi Cabinet.
There are several precedents to suggest that coalition governments have had to change, or at least mould, their foreign policy approach due to Opposition pressure or cracks in the coalition.
A case in point is that of the NDA government itself led by the late prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. When a 42-country alliance led by the US invaded Iraq in 2003, thus initiating a conflict that came to be known as the Second Gulf War, the Vajpayee government was keen to pursue a 'middle path' by not taking a hard line against the US so as not to offend the government in Washington.
However, Parliament insisted on a resolution outrightly deploring American military action in Iraq. The 269-member NDA had no option but to acquiesce.
Yet another example is when the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government decided to approach the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over negotiations with the US for a key nuclear deal in 2008.
It is not just coalition governments that have faced the brunt of a powerful Opposition and alliance partners, but also governments with an absolute majority.
For instance, after having faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Chinese in the 1962 Sino-Indian war, the Jawaharlal Nehru government was at the receiving end of considerable diatribe from the Opposition. Despite having a vast majority of 361 seats in the then 508-member Lok Sabha, Nehru was forced to dispense with his defence minister and close aide, VK Krishna Menon.
However, this is not to suggest that coalitions are necessarily an obstacle to foreign policy. It was under several coalition governments that India was able to take some of its boldest decisions in history.
Cases in point include the enactment of LPG (liberalisation, privatisation, globalisation) reforms by the PV Narasimha Rao-led minority Congress government in 1991; the 1998 nuclear tests in Pokhran under Vajpayee's leadership which affirmed India as a nuclear state; and the acceptance of the Mandal Commission report by the VP Singh-led National Front in 1990 – a decision that changed caste dynamics in India forever.
