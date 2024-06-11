Despite the Win, Modi’s Carefully Constructed Aura of Invincibility is Shattered

The implications of the election’s outcome will of course be much broader. The BJP must now rely on coalition partners, which requires the ability to negotiate and compromise – skills that Modi and Amit Shah, his minister of home affairs and close confidant, are not known for. Moreover, the BJP’s relationship with the other parties in the National Democratic Alliance is fundamentally transactional, with very little trust on either side due to a history of past betrayals.

Given that his agenda is now dependent on these regional parties, Modi would have to address some of their concerns and demands, potentially curbing his efforts to consolidate power. In the long run, this could begin the process of recovering genuinely cooperative federalism.

Coincidentally, India’s own economic history contradicts the claim that a coalition government would necessarily be bad for the economy. While coalitions may be more unstable, they enable more voices to be heard, making them more democratic and inclusive than one-party rule. Centralising authoritarians, on the other hand, are more likely to make serious mistakes, such as Modi’s disastrous 2016 demonetisation or the harsh COVID-19 lockdowns, both imposed without consulting state governments or other political parties.