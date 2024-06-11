Claim About BJP’s Vote Share Increasing in 2024 Polls Compared to 2019 Is False

Fact-check: A false claim about BJP scoring more vote share in 2024 General elections than 2019 is going viral on social media.
A viral message is making rounds on social media which claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 282 seats with a 31 percent vote share in 2014 and it increased to 37 percent in 2019.
It further states that the vote share further jumped up to 39 percent in 2024 General Election with BJP securing 240 seats.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Election Commission of India (ECI) website to find out the correct party wise vote share for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
According to ECI's data, BJP won 240 seats by securing 23,59,73,935 votes with 36.56 percent vote share.
The claim incorrectly mentioned 39 percent for BJP in 2024 elections.
Seats won by BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election.
We cross-checked other numbers mentioned in the claim.
In 2014, BJP won 282 seats by securing 17,16,60,230 votes with 31.34 percent vote share.
Data of 2014 elections from ECI website.
And in 2019, BJP won 303 seats by securing 22,90,76,879 votes with 37.7 percent vote share.
So, the highest vote share of BJP was in 2019 and not in 2024, as claimed.
Data of 2019 elections from ECI website.
Conclusion: A false claim about BJP scoring more vote share in 2024 General elections than 2019 is going viral on social media.
