Narendra Modi Cabinet Live Updates: All Eyes on Portfolio Allocation as Govt To Hold First Meeting Today

Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0 Ministers Portfolio Live News Updates: A day after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term, along with his new Cabinet comprising 71 ministers, all eyes are now on who gets assigned which portfolio in NDA 3.0.

The new portfolios are likely to be announced after the NDA holds its first Cabinet meeting on Monday, 10 June. The communique in this regard will be released by the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In the new Cabinet, 30 will hold Cabinet rank, including those from allies like TDP, JD(U), LJP, JDS, and HAM; 35 will be Ministers of State (MoS) and five Ministers of State with Independent Charge.