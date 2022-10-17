CBI Grills Manish Sisodia in Liquor Policy Case, AAP Fumes: How Did He Get Here?

"Gujarat results will be out on 8 December. These people will keep Manish in jail till then. So that Manish does not go for campaigning in Gujarat elections," tweeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 17 October, as Manish Sisodia arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) flanked by party workers.

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked Sisodia's rally calling it Jashen-e-Bhrashtachar (celebration of corruption), the AAP was steadfas on its narrative of "leaders being targeted ahead of Gujarat elections."

Several leaders through the day said that "they fear Sisodia will be arrested today," a sentiment that is being echoed by the party ever since the investigation in the Delhi government's liquor policy was launched.