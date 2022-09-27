Delhi Excise Policy: CBI Arrests Vijay Nair, AAP Communication Head & Ex-OML CEO

Vijay Nair.
The Central Bureau of India (CBI) arrested businessman Vijay Nair on 27 September, Tuesday, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, is also an accused, officials said.
Nair, who was abroad for quite some time, was called for questioning at the agency office on Tuesday, they said.
Nair was held for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital, sources told PTI.
Nair is currently the communication incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has been a party worker for many years.
An influential media entrepreneur, Nair dropped out from college to start Only Much Louder (OML), a Mumbai-headquartered media company.
Among other things, the company was known for its NH7 Weekender concerts, promoting independent artists and comedy collectives such as East India Comedy and All India Bakchod. Nair is also associated with the companies Babblefish and Motherswear.
During the Me Too Movement in 2018, he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, according to The Caravan.
More specifically, he has been accused of abetting an environment that perpetuated sexual harassment, sexism and misogyny during his time as the CEO of OML.
Refuting allegations against, the AAP strongly condemned the "illegal and unconstitutional methods being adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Vikas Yogi, chief media coordinator of AAP, put out a statement on microblogging site Twitter, saying that Nair has "nothing to do with the excise policy."
An FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair, according to Hindustan Times.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had withdrawn the policy in July after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.
Sisodia is one of the accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in its probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
The policy implemented from 17 November 2021 was withdrawn after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July.