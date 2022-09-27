Delhi Excise Policy: CBI Arrests Vijay Nair, AAP Communication Head & Ex-OML CEO

The Central Bureau of India (CBI) arrested businessman Vijay Nair on 27 September, Tuesday, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, is also an accused, officials said.

Nair, who was abroad for quite some time, was called for questioning at the agency office on Tuesday, they said.

Nair was held for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital, sources told PTI.